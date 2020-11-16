FTSE 100 and shares jump on second Covid vaccine hopes
- Published
UK share prices have surged on news of a second breakthrough coronavirus vaccine, following last week's positive results from Pfizer.
Interim data from the US firm Moderna suggests its vaccine is highly effective in preventing people getting ill and works across all age groups.
Shares in firms hit by a collapse in trading jumped, with British Airways' owner IAG up 12% and Cineworld up 15%.
Wall Street markets open later, but the futures index points to a big jump.
After Moderna released its positive data, the FTSE 100 surged to stand about 1.74% higher at midday in London. The main market in Paris rose 2.5% and in Germany shares rose 1.5%.
Winners
Shares exposed to consumer spending were the big winners, with Intercontinental Hotels and Whitbread up more than 8%. Cruise company Carnival rose 12%.
Last week, stock markets enjoyed one of their best ever days when a vaccine by Pfizer/BioNTech raised hopes that the business world might return to normal next year. A number of other vaccines are also being developed.
On Friday in the US, the S&P 500 and the small-cap Russell 2000 indexes ended at record closing highs.
Monday's news helped the MSCI World Index of global shares to extend gains, rising by 0.6% to just shy of a record high hit briefly this month.
"The markets get the new trading week off to a solid start, which is encouraging given all the excitement generated in the last seven days by news of vaccine breakthroughs," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.
The prospect of an end to lockdowns also helped oil prices strengthen, with Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude prices up around 3%, while gold turned negative to trade down 0.7%.