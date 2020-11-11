Covid lockdown: Boutiques 'livid' at 'unfair' shop restrictions
"It just feels completely unfair. I'm absolutely livid."
Naomi Walker, who owns an independent fashion shop in Garstang, Lancashire, is not happy about recent coronavirus restrictions.
Her boutique has had to close its doors in the vital run-up to Christmas while other larger retailers get to stay open.
"It's unethical," she says. "We [small retailers] are the backbone of communities, but our shops are closed."
Her business, Bombshell Betty Boutique, is one of a group of 60 small fashion firms calling for the government to re-examine the restrictions.
On Thursday last week England went into a second lockdown. Strict curbs were brought in on which shops could stay open and which had to close.
Retailers deemed "essential", such as supermarkets and garden centres, where allowed to stay open.
However, the group of independent fashion shops - called 'Boutiques in Business' - said on Wednesday that the problem was that these businesses were allowed to sell items the boutiques were not.
"Our landlords want our rent paid. Our suppliers want their invoices paid," said Ms Walker. "We can't sell a thing. In the last lockdown I didn't take a penny.
"November is our busiest trading month and we're hamstrung. I feel we are being slowly strangled to death."
She said that government grants and support such as the furlough scheme "don't touch the sides in terms of what we're missing out on".
As part of a protest against the restrictions, the group of boutiques will turn their mannequins around as they say that the government has turned its back on them.
'Boutiques in Business' was set up by fashion shop owner Amanda Leigh Slattery as a Facebook group in 2019, and has 60 members.
"Our biggest problem is that November is our cash month because everybody is buying for Christmas," she said.
The group is calling for the government to "be fairer" with its definition of essential and non-essential items, "and to prevent items deemed non-essential being offered for sale regardless of the location".
"You can go to supermarkets and buy chinos, jeans, or a white shirt - none of that is essential," she said. Moreover, a boutique could not sell similar items.
The group said supermarkets and garden centres should be subject to the same restrictions as other retailers.
When this approach was tried in Wales, the Welsh Retail Consortium said supermarket workers were put at risk having to "referee" what could be bought.
Tesco was told by the Welsh government that it was "simply wrong" to tell a woman she could not buy period products during lockdown.
However, Ms Leigh Slattery said what was deemed non-essential would "have to make sense".
She added that her own shop, Maya Maya in Kendal, is managing to stay above water.
However, a lot of fashion boutiques "have £100,000 of stock sat in our stockrooms because we didn't sell it this summer".
Christmas hit
Larger retail groups have also been calling for the government restrictions to be looked at again.
The British Retail Consortium, which has criticised the lockdown rules, said: "We do not agree with the decision to close 'non-essential' retail because the industry has invested hundreds of millions of pounds to make stores safe and Sage's advice is that the impact on Covid transmission of closing 'non-essential' retail is low.
"This couldn't come at a worse time for retailers and their customers."
The industry group estimated that £2bn of sales will be lost in November, "which is certain to lead to business failures and thousands of jobs losses if shops are not able to reopen from the start of December, and so we are asking for confirmation that this will happen."
The British Independent Retail Association (Bira) last week called for greater government intervention over retail restrictions.
'Difficult period'
The Department For Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis) said that the new restrictions had been brought in to limit social contact and slow the spread of coronavirus.
"We recognise this continues to be a very difficult period for businesses, which is why we've confirmed that there will be a full package of financial support in place, with the furlough scheme extended and grants worth up to £3,000 per month for businesses legally required to close," a government spokesperson said.