Tesco limits online customers amid Christmas rush
- Published
Tesco has apologised to its online customers for delays on its website as the supermarket seeks to cope with high demand for Christmas bookings.
The UK's largest retailer has had to install a queuing system online to help it to manage the demand.
Some customers complained to Tesco that they had been waiting hours to get onto the supermarket's website.
"We're sorry if things take a bit longer than usual," Tesco said on its Twitter account.
"A lot of customers are using our website and app at the moment."
Tesco said it was "using a virtual waiting room to help us manage the flow".
Supermarkets have been overwhelmed with demand as people start to plan for Christmas, and rival Ocado has already sold out of slots after "huge" demand.
The BBC has asked Tesco for comment.