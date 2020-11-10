Oxo and Bisto owner Premier Foods sees 'exceptional' demand
The company behind food brands such as Oxo, Bisto and Mr Kipling has reported a jump in profits amid "exceptional" demand throughout lockdown.
Premier Foods said it had attracted more than a million new customers during the period.
Profits for the six months to September were up 50% at £47.7m.
The company said it expected to continue to see revenue grow and forecast that its full-year profits would beat analysts' predictions.
Premier said it was benefitting from the latest lockdown in England, which meant more people were eating at home.
Chief executive Alex Whitehouse said: "The longevity of this increased demand is likely to be linked to the duration of these new measures,"