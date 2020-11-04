John Lewis and Lloyds Bank cut many hundreds of jobs
John Lewis Partnership (JLP) and Lloyds Banking Group have announced plans to cut many hundreds of jobs.
JLP, which also runs Waitrose supermarkets, says it will axe up to 1,500 jobs at its head office as it makes further cost cuts.
It says the move will help it to save another £50m as it looks to make £300m in annual savings by 2022.
Meanwhile, Lloyds is cutting a further 730 jobs as part of a major restructuring programme.
The cuts will mainly affect staff in its group transformation and retail banking teams, and will result in no further bank closures, it said.
The Unite union said the move was "shameful", and that the decision was taken despite recent strong results.
It called for the bank to postpone restructuring amid the rising threat of Covid-19.