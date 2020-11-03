Jack Ma's Ant Group $34bn market debut in doubt
The stock market debut by Chinese tech giant Ant Group is in doubt after its Shanghai listing was suspended.
Shanghai authorities said the group had reported "changes in the financial technology regulatory environment", leading to the suspension.
The listing was due to go ahead in Shanghai and Hong Kong on Thursday.
Ant, backed by Jack Ma, billionaire founder of e-commerce platform Alibaba, was set to sell shares worth about $34.4bn (£26.5bn).