Self-employed to get more financial help

The self-employed will be able to claim state aid of up to 80% of profits as England prepares for a new lockdown, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced.

The rise is up from the current 40%, and will mean £4.5bn of government support for the self-employed between November and January, he said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced a backlash from within his own party over the new lockdown.

That criticism included not doing enough to help the self-employed.

England will enter a second lockdown on Thursday, which will close restaurants, pubs and non-essential shops until at least 2 December, although unlike the first lockdown in late March and April, schools will stay open for all pupils.

