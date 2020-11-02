Self-employed to get more financial help
The self-employed will be able to claim state aid of up to 80% of profits as England prepares for a new lockdown, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced.
The rise is up from the current 40%, and will mean £4.5bn of government support for the self-employed between November and January, he said.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced a backlash from within his own party over the new lockdown.
That criticism included not doing enough to help the self-employed.
England will enter a second lockdown on Thursday, which will close restaurants, pubs and non-essential shops until at least 2 December, although unlike the first lockdown in late March and April, schools will stay open for all pupils.