UK car production has worst September since 1995
UK car production suffered its slowest September since 1995 as the pandemic continued to batter demand, industry figures show.
Just 114,732 vehicles rolled off production lines last month, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).
That is down 5% on September last year.
The SMMT called the drop worrying, as the UK and EU had still not agreed a free trade deal with just 63 days to go until the end of the transition period.
"The fact that both sides are back around the table is a relief but we need negotiators to agree a deal urgently, one that prioritises automotive, enhances innovation and supports the industry in addressing the global threat of climate change," said SMMT boss Mike Hawes.
"With production already strained, the additional blow of 'no deal' would be devastating for the sector, its workers and their families."
Exports declined 9.7% in September to 87,533 units as exports to China, the EU and the US all fell.