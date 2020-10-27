BBC News

Surge in book sales amid lockdown boosts Bloomsbury profits

Crescent City: House of Earth and Blood was one of Bloomsbury's best selling titles

Strong demand for books amid lockdown has led to publisher Bloomsbury reporting its best half-year profits for more than a decade.

The company, best known for publishing the Harry Potter book series, said profits jumped 60% to £4m.

Online book sales and e-book revenues were both "significantly higher".

It said bestsellers during the period included "Why I'm No Longer Talking to White People about Race" and "Crescent City: House of Earth and Blood".

Other popular consumer books during the period included "White Rage", "Humankind" and "Such A Fun Age".

The results cover the end of February to August, much of which was affected by coronavirus restrictions.

During the period. total sales across the group rose by 10% to £78.3m.

Bloomsbury also said its digital resources division had seen a 44% rise in sales as academic institutions had switched to digital products to support remote learning.

