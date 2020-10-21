Chancellor expected to increase tier 2 jobs support
The chancellor is expected to unveil new support for workers in parts of England under tier two restrictions.
Rishi Sunak will announce an update to the Jobs Support Scheme - which is set to replace furlough in November - in the Commons on Thursday.
Critics say not enough is being done for companies in tier two areas that have seen demand collapse without being formally required to shut.
This is while those forced to close in tier three regions get bespoke support.
That help includes the government paying two-thirds of affected workers wages, up to £2,100 a month from 1 November.
Talks have been ongoing throughout Wednesday, with the government said to have acknowledged the reality that there are three tiers of pandemic shutdowns but only two tiers of support.
This gap, particularly though not exclusively affecting pubs and restaurants in tier two areas, has been referred to by the hospitality industry as the "worst of all worlds".
Key Conservative figures, such as the West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, have also been critical of the gap in support, as well as the concern from a raft of Labour local leaders and MPs.
The original Winter Economic Plan - publicly backed by the leaders of both business lobby group the CBI and union body the TUC on the steps of Number 11 - was predicated on a period of declining infections and a recovering economy, says the BBC's economics editor Faisal Islam.
But that has not transpired, as infections and Covid hospitalisations continue to rise.
'Viable jobs'
In this scenario, critics say the standard Job Support Scheme available in tier one and two areas is falling short.
This scheme tops up wages of workers who have not been able to return to the workplace full time, but is only designed to protect "viable jobs" and requires a much larger contribution from the employer.
Many fewer firms than had been expected have been able to use the scheme as tier two curbs stop different households mixing in indoor spaces, such as pubs and restaurants, crushing demand.
Options being discussed in Whitehall include more generous taxpayer wage support for businesses in tier two, up from the current level of 22%, and grants offered through local authorities.
With so much of England now in tier two, even small changes could end up being very expensive. Business and union leaders will be briefed on the changes tomorrow.
It comes amid warnings that unemployment could rise as high as 8.5% in the first half of next year without more government support for businesses struggling in the pandemic.
In the three months to August, redundancies rose to their highest level since 2009, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
The number claiming work related benefits, meanwhile, hit 2.7 million in September - an increase of 1.5 million since the beginning of the crisis in March.