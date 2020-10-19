Coronavirus: Shapps 'hopeful' of airport testing by early December
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says he is "very hopeful" a new testing regime for travellers coming into the UK can be in place by early December.
He added this could happen as long as there was sufficient testing capability available in the private sector.
The government's travel taskforce has been working on plans for a new system, where passengers receive a single test after a period of self-isolation.
But BA's new boss wants testing before departure, not quarantine on arrival.
"We need to get the economy moving again and this just isn't possible when you're asking people to quarantine for 14 days," said new British Airways chief Sean Doyle.
"If we look abroad to our near neighbours, we see that business travel and indeed tourism is being prioritised by some countries," Mr Doyle added.
He was addressing an online aviation conference, a week after he replaced Alex Cruz as the chief executive of British Airways.
Jobs risk
Speaking at the same event, Mr Shapps said the government was looking at introducing a virus test alongside a shortened quarantine period.
"My ministerial colleagues and I have agreed a regime, based on a single test provided by the private sector and at the cost to the passenger, after a period of self-isolation.
"It will mean a single test for international arrivals, a week after arrival."
The travel taskforce would be putting its recommendations before the prime minister in November, Mr Shapps said.
The idea is to reduce the amount of time travellers coming into the UK have to spend self-isolating - currently 14 days for those arriving from areas not included on the government's list of "travel corridors".
It comes amidst warnings that hundreds of thousands of aviation jobs are at risk without more state aid.
The International Air Transport Association has downgraded its 2020 traffic forecasts, after "a dismal end to the summer travel season".
The association, which represents 290 airlines, has said it expects traffic to be 66% below the level it was in 2019.
The IATA estimates that it will be at least 2024 before air traffic reaches pre-pandemic levels.
