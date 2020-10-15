Marstons to cut up to 2,150 jobs amid new rules
Pub and brewery group Marstons says it will axe up to 2,150 jobs following the introduction of new restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
The company said since the first lockdown was lifted, 10,000 of its employees had returned to work.
However, Marstons said new measures such as the restrictions in Liverpool mean "2,150 roles currently subject to furlough are going to be impacted".
It added it was also conducting a review of its costs.
Outlining its plans, Marstons said: "The introduction of these further restrictions and guidance affecting pubs is hugely disappointing in view of a lack of clear evidence tying pubs to the recent increase in infection levels, and our own data which suggests that pubs are effective in minimising risks."
The company said that since 4 July it had reopened 99% of its pubs and "consumer confidence increased steadily throughout July, August and into September".
However, it said new restrictions such as the 10pm curfew, table-only service and the closure of pubs in some areas of Scotland had undermined consumer confidence.
Marstons said it has 21 pubs in Scotland, of which eight are currently closed. It also has 18 pubs in the "highest risk" Liverpool region, the majority of which can serve food so therefore can remain open.