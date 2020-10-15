Heineken fined for forcing pubs to stock too many of its beers
- Published
Heineken's pubs business has been fined £2m by the industry watchdog after forcing tenants to sell "unreasonable levels" of its own beers and ciders.
The Pubs Code Adjudicator penalised Star Pubs and Bars after finding it "seriously and repeatedly" breached rules over nearly three years.
Pub tenants had asked to be allowed to sell competing brands.
However, an investigation by the adjudicator found many were told they had to stock 100% Heineken brands.
"The company must change its mindset and become proactive in its approach to compliance," said Pubs Code adjudicator Fiona Dickie.
"I have decided this can best be achieved by the imposition of a sanction that will serve as a deterrent to future non-compliant conduct by Star and other pub-owning businesses."
Ms Dickie's investigation covered the period from 21 July 2016, when the Pubs Code came into effect, until 10 July 2019.
She said she had found "multiple breaches" by the company over stocking demands. Up to August 2018, she found that 96 pub tenants who asked to sell competing brands were told that 100% of the keg beer they sold had to be Heineken brands.
The PCA said the company had been given opportunities to improve matters "but intentionally or negligently failed to do so".
"It failed to heed statutory advice, the PCA's regulatory engagement and learnings from arbitration awards. It did not engage frankly and transparently with its tenants or meet the standards required of a regulated business when engaging with the PCA.
"Where it did change its approach, the efforts it made to comply were for the most part inadequate and not credible."