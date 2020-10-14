Just Eat: McDonald's and Greggs help boost orders by 40%
Takeaway delivery company Just Eat says its orders have grown 43% in the UK after it added 800 McDonald's restaurants and 300 Greggs outlets to its network.
The company also credited the impact of lockdown after it delivered 46 million UK orders between July and September.
It said more diners were working from home and avoiding outside contact.
The firm, which merged with Dutch rival Takeaway.com in February, expects to see more growth this autumn and winter.
The group also saw demand rise in markets like Germany, Canada and Australia, booking 151.4 million orders worldwide in the third quarter - a rise of 46%.
"Further lockdown restrictions across the continent and the UK should keep demand on the up," said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst for Markets.com.
Just Eat's shareholders approved the $7.3bn (£5.75bn) takeover of US rival Grubhub earlier this month. The deal should be completed early next year.
It made the purchase after plans for a merger between Grubhub and Uber collapsed amid competition scrutiny.
In August, Just Eat's boss Jitse Groen told the BBC he intended to end gig working at his company across Europe.
He said he would rather run his company with staff who get benefits and more workplace protection.
It is the model he has used at the Takeaway.com part of the business he founded 20 years ago.
Gig workers have flexible hours but normally not benefits like holiday pay.
On Wednesday, shares in Just Eat Takeway.com rose 5.8% in London to £93.52 each.