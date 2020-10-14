The gyms defying the Liverpool lockdown

View this post on Instagram

WE ARE STAYING OPEN TO OUR MEMBERS Today the UK’s Government has took it upon themselves to close gyms in the North West, despite the overwhelming evidence that gyms are not a major spreaders of COVID. . We respected the last lockdown although we financially suffered and only survived because of our amazing members. However they now want us to close, with minimum financial support for 6 months. We get no rent break, bills break both personally and as a business. . We are not staying open for financial gain but more for our members mental and physical well-being. Gym’s should be supported in fighting against COVID, obesity, mental health and many other conditions and diseases. So let’s look at the facts and evidence that has lead us to this decision and what the Government should be looking at: . UKActive published this study - https://www.ukactive.com/news/fitness-and-leisure-sector-reports-covid-rate-of-0-34-per-100000-visits-since-reopening-in-england/ - 22,000,000 (22 million) gym visits resulted in a mere 78 Covid cases - Uk gyms showing just 0.35 cases per 100,000 visits . Then we have the latest (unpublished study) since the increase in positive tests https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-derbyshire-54464470 - Gyms are still only showing 1.7% percent of cases, but they want to close us and keep restaurants open which have a higher rate of 9.6% cases, which is still CRAZY LOW so these should also stay open. . (((See comments for the rest))) (((Head over to Facebook for the links)))