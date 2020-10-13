Image copyright Getty Images

Amazon is facing boycott calls over its business practices and a strike in Germany as its Prime Day sale begins.

The event on Tuesday and Wednesday offers subscribers to retailer's Prime service up to 50% off many products.

But UK campaign group Ethical Consumer urged shoppers to shun it over Amazon's record on workers' rights, tax and the environment.

Amazon said it had created thousands of jobs in the UK and made a tax contribution of £1.1bn last year

In Germany, workers at seven warehouses were encouraged to walk out in a dispute over pay and conditions. Amazon said that its German workers received "excellent salaries".

Prime Day - which usually takes place in July, but was postponed this year because of Covid - is a big earner for Amazon, exceeding Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Last year, shoppers around the world bought 175 million items during the sale.

Image copyright Getty Images

But Ethical Consumer, which has long campaigned for Amazon to pay more tax in the UK, said people needed to "think before they click".

It said Amazon had a poor track record on environmental issues such as climate change, conflict minerals and use toxic chemicals. The campaign group also criticised the company's approach to workers' rights in its clothing supply chains.

"At a time when we need to respond to the Covid and the climate crisis we are asking all consumers to use their spending power to 'build back better' by supporting businesses that have an environmental or social focus," said Tim Hunt, director at Ethical Consumer.

'Small businesses hit'

The British Independent Retailers Association also urged shoppers avoid Prime Day and support struggling independent retailers instead.

It said many local businesses were under strain or had been forced to close due to the pandemic.

But Amazon said Prime Day was its "biggest small business promotion ever".

A spokesman added: "The UK has now become one of Amazon's largest global hubs for talent and this year we announced plans to create 10,000 new jobs in the country by the end of 2020, taking our total workforce to over 40,000."

German strike

In Germany, the union representing striking workers had urged action on Prime Day over a long-running battle over pay and conditions.

It also complained Amazon had scrapped a special coronavirus bonus for German staff in May, despite the continuing pandemic.

Amazon said most workers had turned up as usual, and that it offered good salaries and benefits and working conditions comparable with other big employers in Germany.

Germany is Amazon's second most important market after the US.