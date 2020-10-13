BBC News

Klarna apologises after backlash over email

Klarna has been forced to apologise after scores of angry people questioned why it had their details despite never doing business with the payments firm.

A number of people on Twitter said they had received a marketing email from Klarna about its app.

It was followed up by a message stating the email had been sent in error and assured people "you have not been added to a marketing database".

But recipients asked how the firm had their email address in the first place.

One Twitter user, vlogger Christine Armstrong, tweeted: "Now why would Klarna have 'accidentally' sent me their newsletter when I have never used their services. Who sold them my email?"

The company apologised and in a blog said: "The email was sent to Klarna consumers who have recently used one of Klarna's products or services including Klarna's checkout technology."

The Swedish financial services group provides checkout technology for a large number of retailers such as Asos, TopShop and online beauty store Feelunique.

It said: "Klarna's checkout technology is a product some retailers use to process payments on their website. This means that Klarna processes all credit and debit card transactions for these retailers."

However, a number of people on Twitter reported that they had never used Klarna products at all.

Nicole Krystal Crentsil, chief executive of platform Black Girl Fest, tweeted: "Hmmm... how & why do you have access to my email address? I know Klarna is used by some online shops I shopped from, but I'm 100% sure I've never used it."

A spokesperson for Klarna said: "Whenever anyone uses Klarna's checkout technology they agree to the terms and conditions and our privacy notice, which allows Klarna to promote its products and services to them."

He said: "Klarna's marketing team has access to these emails," however: "Consumers normally do not receive newsletters unless they have opted in or downloaded our app."

He said: "We are currently investigating how this happened, and will take all necessary action to ensure nothing like this can happen again in the future."

