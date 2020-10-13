Klarna apologises after backlash over email
By Dearbail Jordan
Business reporter
- Published
Klarna has been forced to apologise after scores of angry people questioned why it had their details despite never doing business with the payments firm.
A number of people on Twitter said they had received a marketing email from Klarna about its app.
It was followed up by a message stating the email had been sent in error and assured people "you have not been added to a marketing database".
But recipients asked how the firm had their email address in the first place.
One Twitter user, vlogger Christine Armstrong, tweeted: "Now why would Klarna have 'accidentally' sent me their newsletter when I have never used their services. Who sold them my email?"
The company apologised and in a blog said: "The email was sent to Klarna consumers who have recently used one of Klarna's products or services including Klarna's checkout technology."
The Swedish financial services group provides checkout technology for a large number of retailers such as Asos, TopShop and online beauty store Feelunique.
It said: "Klarna's checkout technology is a product some retailers use to process payments on their website. This means that Klarna processes all credit and debit card transactions for these retailers."
However, a number of people on Twitter reported that they had never used Klarna products at all.
Nicole Krystal Crentsil, chief executive of platform Black Girl Fest, tweeted: "Hmmm... how & why do you have access to my email address? I know Klarna is used by some online shops I shopped from, but I'm 100% sure I've never used it."
A spokesperson for Klarna said: "Whenever anyone uses Klarna's checkout technology they agree to the terms and conditions and our privacy notice, which allows Klarna to promote its products and services to them."
He said: "Klarna's marketing team has access to these emails," however: "Consumers normally do not receive newsletters unless they have opted in or downloaded our app."
He said: "We are currently investigating how this happened, and will take all necessary action to ensure nothing like this can happen again in the future."