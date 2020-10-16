My Money: 'Most of our spending is on our son'

Thursday was a day in bed for me as I seemed to have caught a stomach bug. No spending for me. Cara decided to do the weekly food shop. We do our main shop in Aldi and then go to Tesco for anything we couldn't get. We used to always do our whole shop in Tesco but found that Aldi was just as good and is cheaper for the basics. Our Aldi shop came to £41.51 and the Tesco shop came to £45.43 (£86.94 in total). Seems we got it the wrong way round this week as the Tesco shop came to more than the Aldi shop. Most likely as Cara decided to get some "special" food for our week off. As a side note, this shop also includes everything else you'd expect to get from the supermarket like toiletries etc.