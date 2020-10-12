'I didn’t want to tell anyone I was claiming benefits'
As a self-employed contractor in the construction industry, Arith had already seen work dry up before the country officially went into lockdown in March.
Since his last contract had been under PAYE, he wasn't eligible for the self-employment income support from the government, while his other business - a nightclub he part-owns - was forced to shut its doors.
Having paid himself in dividends, he couldn't claim any support from this either. Like thousands of others, Arith found that he'd fallen through the cracks.
Despite arranging a mortgage holiday and pausing his car hire purchase repayments, Arith still couldn't meet his outgoings.
"It never occurred to me to apply for Universal Credit," he says. "I've been a high earner and I think of myself who gives back to the system, rather than takes from it."
But with a family to support and bills mounting up, Arith says he finally turned to what he describes as the last resort. "I swallowed my pride," he says.
Benefits stigma
Record numbers of people have claimed Universal Credit since the coronavirus pandemic hit. In the first three months after lockdown, 3.2 million new households started claiming.
But while the virus and its economic consequences were far-reaching and unprecedented, research from poverty charity Turn2Us has found that the stigma around claiming benefits has become more pronounced.
One in four people surveyed by the charity in April said they believed claimants should be ashamed, up from one in 10 in 2012.
The findings also revealed that 44% of people don't think that those who claim benefits are treated with dignity and respect, and backed up the evidence that these feelings can deter people from claiming Universal Credit when they need it.
It's a feeling that chimes with Arith, who says the stigma held him back from applying for support.
What made a difference for him was the fact that during lockdown, the process temporarily went online.
"If I'd had to walk into a job centre, I'd have definitely been more reluctant," he says. "It certainly wasn't as bad as I'd imagine, based on what I'd read and seen on TV."
Turn2Us says that the pandemic has helped to reveal the flaws in the system - and the way the stigma attached to it could be tackled. "We want the social security system to be like the NHS - something we are all proud of," the charity says.
A spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pensions said: "We want everyone to get the help they need and claim the benefits to which they are entitled.
"Universal Credit has supported millions of people through the pandemic, with our staff processing 10 times the volume of claims we'd normally expect during our busiest weeks and getting money into the accounts of those in urgent need within days. This study seems out of step with that reality.
"The vast majority of people are satisfied with the service we provide and we're particularly proud that they feel fairly treated by us. In the latest Claimant Experience Survey, 81% of people were satisfied with DWP services."
Benefit boost
Universal Credit was boosted by £20 a week in April, to help the households struggling because of the pandemic, but that increase is due to end in March 2021.
In July, a House of Lords Committee report called for it to be made permanent, a view echoed by about 50 children's charities, food bank providers, housing organisations and disability groups.
For Arith, getting the extra support stopped him from going into much deeper credit card debt - the only other option he felt was available.
"I wish I'd done it sooner," he says, but despite this, he admits that the stigma remains.
He only told one person that he was claiming Universal Credit. "I've held senior, well-paid jobs, I drive a nice car and go on nice holidays. I was embarrassed."
'No choice'
Jamie Watt also found himself applying for benefits, after being made redundant from his job as a quantity surveyor at the start of lockdown.
"Initially I was very reluctant," he says. "I've worked for 30 years and never claimed a penny. Not even when I was made redundant in 2008, but this time there was no prospect of work any time soon - I had no choice."
Jamie was told he was only eligible for Jobseeker's Allowance, and received that for five months until he was able to find another job.
He feels the pandemic has lessened the stigma around the system - and adds that he wouldn't hesitate to use it again if he needed to.
"The furlough scheme has helped so many people," he says. "It's a government handout too and people are happy to accept it."