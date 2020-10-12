Hospitality sector in legal action over lockdowns
The UK hospitality industry has said it will take legal action to stop new local lockdown rules that could force pub, clubs and other venues to close.
Trade body the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) said there was no evidence that hospitality venues contributed to the spread of Covid-19.
It comes as the government prepares to unveil new restrictions for England.
NTIA boss Michael Kill said the hospitality industry had been left with "no other option".
"These new measures will have a catastrophic impact on late night businesses, and are exacerbated further by an insufficient financial support package presented by the chancellor in an attempt to sustain businesses through this period," he said.
"This next round of restrictions are hugely disproportionate and unjust, with no scientific rationale or correlation to Public Health England transmission rates, when compared to other key environments."
He said systematic closure of businesses had to be challenged "when there is no clear evidence or reason".
The Liverpool City Region is expected to face the tightest restrictions under a new "three tier" system, which will classify regions as being at a "medium," "high" or "very high" level of alert.
In the most infectious areas, pubs, bars and other hospitality and leisure businesses are likely to be forced to close, as has happened in parts of Scotland.
Leaders in northern England, which has been hard hit by a new surge in coronavirus cases, are supporting NTIA's call for a judicial review.
So too are the British Beer and Pub Association and two of the country's biggest pub operators, JW Lees and Joseph Holt, alongside 10 other organisations.
Sacha Lord, Manchester's Night Time Economy Adviser, said: "Once again the government wants to shut down pubs and bars, but this cannot keep happening and we need to understand why the hospitality industry is being isolated like this - where is the scientific evidence to suggest closing venues suppresses transmission?"
The chancellor has promised to pay two thirds of workers' wages if their employers are forced to close due to the new rules.
He also extended a VAT cut for the whole sector in September.
But leaders such Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham say this is not enough to stop people suffering hardship.
Restrictions will cause REAL hardship without:— Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) October 11, 2020
▪️a “local furlough” scheme covering at least 80% of wages open to all affected businesses
▪️a self-employed support scheme covering 80% of income
▪️business support
Read our open letter to Northern MPs 👇🏻https://t.co/twxRYzQfSc
"The government is treating hospitality industry workers as second-class citizens. Many of them are already on the minimum wage and there is no justification for a furlough scheme that pays two-thirds of their wages when workers in other industries were given four-fifths," he said.
The government is already facing a legal challenge over its decision to impose a 10pm curfew on English pubs.
Jeremy Joseph, boss of the G-A-Y club group, said the curfew was detrimental to hospitality businesses and "makes absolutely no sense".
"It does the opposite of protecting people by pushing them onto the street at the same time. They are going from being safe inside venues with staggered closing times to unsafe on overcrowded streets and overloaded public transport."