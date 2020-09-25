UK borrowing soars in August as Covid costs mount
- 25 September 2020
The UK government borrowed £35.9bn in August as tackling the economic fallout of pandemic took its toll on the public finances, official figures show.
The figure - the difference between spending and tax income - was £30.5bn more than it borrowed in August last year.
The increase meant that the borrowing figure hit its highest level for August since records began in 1993, according to the Office for National Statistics.