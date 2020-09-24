Chancellor unveils emergency jobs scheme

Image copyright Getty Images

The government is to top up the wages of workers covering up to two-thirds of their hours for the next six months, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said.

The new Jobs Support Scheme will replace the existing furlough scheme when it ends on 31 October.

Mr Sunak set out his "winter economy plan" after the government introduced new measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

There are fears firms will make mass job cuts when the furlough scheme ends.

