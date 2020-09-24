Image copyright Getty Images

The chancellor has announced the extension of a VAT cut for the hospitality and tourism sectors - some of the worst-hit by the pandemic.

Rishi Sunak said that the temporary reduction of VAT rates from 20% to 5% would remain in place until 31 March 2021, rather than 13 January.

The plans would "help protect 2.4 million jobs through the winter", he said.

Restaurants and pubs in particular were affected by lockdown measures.