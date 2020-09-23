Business

Coronavirus: Autumn Budget to be scrapped this year

  • 23 September 2020
Related Topics
Breaking News image

The Treasury has scrapped plans for an Autumn Budget this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The statement said: "As we heard this week, now is not the right time to outline long-term plans - people want to see us focused on the here and now.

"So we are confirming today that there will be no Budget this autumn."

More on this story