Coronavirus: Autumn Budget to be scrapped this year
- 23 September 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The Treasury has scrapped plans for an Autumn Budget this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The statement said: "As we heard this week, now is not the right time to outline long-term plans - people want to see us focused on the here and now.
"So we are confirming today that there will be no Budget this autumn."