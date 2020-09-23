Upper Crust owner: 'Demand for travel will return'

Image copyright Getty Images

Upper Crust owner SSP Group says it believes that "demand for travel will return", despite the coronavirus pandemic dragging down sales.

The firm said weekly sales are currently 76% below the levels seen for April to September last year.

SSP said about a third of its outlets, mostly found at railway stations and airports, had reopened despite the pandemic.

It has reopened units "swiftly" in response to improving demand, it said.

The group, which also owns the Caffè Ritazza chain and deli operator Camden Food Co, and operates in 35 countries around the world, said that 1,100 of its outlets were now open.

Its chief executive Simon Smith said: "We have seen some improvement in passenger demand since the start of the crisis and we have reopened units swiftly and profitably in response to this, with over one third of our units now trading.

"Our model is flexible and we will continue to align unit openings with demand, meeting the needs of our customers whilst managing operating costs and cash flow tightly.

"In the medium-term we expect to see the gradual return of passenger travel to more normalised levels," he said.