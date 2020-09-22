'Radical' shake-up of home and motor insurance

Image copyright Getty Images

Anyone renewing their home or motor insurance should pay no more than a new customer, under a proposed shake-up of the sector.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said the "radical" reforms would save consumers £3.7bn over 10 years.

If adopted, the plans would see customers, old and new, buying on the same channel getting the same price.

So those buying, for example, online would get the equivalent deal, whether renewing or a new customer.

Christopher Woolard, interim chief executive of the FCA, said: 'We are consulting on a radical package that would ensure firms cannot charge renewing customers more than new customers in future, and put an end to the very high prices paid by some long-standing customers."

The FCA has been studying ways to prevent six million people paying on average £200 too much on premiums.

Overall, the FCA had suggested consumers were overpaying by £1.2bn a year.

'Loyalty penalty'

The FCA has been looking to tackle the loyalty penalty - a result in the growth, and encouragement, of shopping around for insurance, overdrafts and utilities.

Those who switch get the best deals as new customers. Those who stay loyal get charged more.

This is accentuated by the poverty premium - you get a worse deal if your finances are less "resilient", you struggle with handling money, or do not have internet access to find the cheapest deals.

The regulator's research into household and motor insurance had already found that more than one in 10 people were paying very high prices for their cover. One in three of them were vulnerable in some way, perhaps elderly or lower paid.

It said that some insurers targeted price increases at those less likely to switch.