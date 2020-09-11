Haribo stocks run low at Tesco over price cut row

Image copyright Tesco

Tesco is allowing stocks of Haribo sweets to dwindle from its shelves following a row with the confectioner over price cuts.

The Grocer reports that the supermarket giant is demanding suppliers lower prices to allow it to compete with German discounter Aldi.

Haribo and Tesco have failed to reach a deal and ranges such as Tangfastics and Starmix are unavailable online.

Tesco said it continues to stock Haribo products online and in store.

"We hope to have the full range available again for customers soon," said a spokesman for the supermarket chain.

In March, Tesco launched its "Aldi Price Match" campaign, to match the prices on hundreds of its goods with the German discounter.

It subsequently asked suppliers to cut their prices as part of a strategy to take Aldi. Companies were told they had until 10 July to agree.

A spokeswoman for Haribo said: "We are aware of some out of stock products, but can confirm that Haribo has not been delisted by Tesco.

"No comment can be made with regards to any commercial discussions with our customers other than that our conversations continue."

While many sectors have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic, supermarkets have thrived after customers initially panic-bought produce and demand for online grocery deliveries surged.

Tesco's most recent results, for the 13 weeks to the end of May, show that like for like sales in the UK and Ireland rose by 8.2%.

UK online sales jumped by 48.5% after particularly strong growth in May. It has led to Tesco creating 16,000 permanent roles to support its fast-growing internet business.

Haribo is one of the word's best-known sweet makers whose products are sold in 100 countries and employs 7,000 people.

Haribo was founded in Germany 100 years ago by confectioner Hans Riegel, who was born in Bonn - the brand's name comes from a combination of Hans Riegel and Bonn.

The inventor of the "Gummi" bear died in 1945 towards the end of the Second World War. The business was passed to his sons Hans and Paul after they were released as prisoners of war by US forces.