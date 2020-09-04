Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The US economy added more jobs last month

The US unemployment rate fell sharply in August, as some firms began to hire new staff again and temporary hiring for the US census boosted job numbers.

Firms added 1.4 million new jobs and unemployment fell below 10% for the first time since the pandemic began.

It is the fourth month in a row that America's jobs picture has improved, as the economy begins to rebound from the depths of the coronavirus recession.

However, the unemployment rate is still much higher than it was in February.