Virgin Atlantic is to cut 1,150 more jobs after completing a £1.2bn rescue plan that will secure its future for at least 18 months.

The airline had already cut more than 3,500 jobs out of the 10,000 employees it had at the beginning of the year.

Virgin had said previously that the rescue deal should mean no further job losses.

The pandemic has had a severe impact on the aviation industry as lockdowns and quarantines hit air travel.

The company gained approval for the rescue plan from UK and US courts this week.

The £1.2bn deal involves £400m in new cash, half of which will come from its main shareholder, Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Group.