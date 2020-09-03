Image copyright Getty Images

Coffee chain Costa Coffee has said that up to 1,650 roles are at risk of being cut, as it is forced to reduce costs because of the impact of coronavirus.

It says there are still "high levels of uncertainty" as to when trade will regain pre-pandemic volumes.

The firm is consulting with staff to try to find roles in other parts of the business for those facing redundancy.

Costa Coffee said the decision to cut jobs was an "extremely difficult" one to make.

"Our baristas are the heart of the Costa business and I am truly sorry that many now face uncertainty following today's news," said Neil Lake, managing director for Costa Coffee UK and Ireland.

The company is suggesting the role of assistant store manager will be removed in branches across the UK.

Most of its UK coffee shops that were closed during lockdown have now reopened, but the impact of Covid-19 remains "challenging", the company said in a statement.

Despite benefiting from measures such as the government's cut in VAT for the hospitality industry and the "eat out to help out" scheme, the company said, "there remain high levels of uncertainty as to when trade will recover to pre-Covid levels".

It added that it had already frozen all pay increases within its support centre and cut all non-essential expenditure.

Costa employs 16,000 people in its wholly owned coffee shops, and there are a further 10,500 people working in its franchise network.

"We have had to make these difficult decisions to protect the business and ensure we safeguard as many jobs as possible for our 16,000 team members, whilst emerging stronger, ready for future growth", the company said.

It is the latest food and drink company to make cuts as a result of the lockdown and the resulting lack of shoppers and office workers in town centres.

Last week, sandwich chain Pret A Manger announced it would be cutting 3,000 jobs, a third of its workforce.