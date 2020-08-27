Walmart to join Microsoft in bid for TikTok

Image copyright Getty Images

The US retail giant Walmart is teaming up with Microsoft to make a bid for the Chinese video sharing app TikTok.

According to news channel CNBC, Walmart has confirmed its interest in the company and said it would partner with Microsoft in a consortium.

TikTok has been given 90 days to be sold to an American firm or face a ban in the US.

Earlier on Thursday the firm's boss resigned ahead of the impending ban by US President Donald Trump.