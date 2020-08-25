Image copyright KFC

Global fast-food giant KFC says it is dropping its "Finger Lickin' Good" slogan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It has prepared new packaging with the phrase obscured, albeit lightly.

"We find ourselves in a unique situation - having an iconic slogan that doesn't quite fit in the current environment," the company said.

KFC said the phrase would return when the time was right. The firm closed its sites temporarily in March amid the pandemic, but most have now reopened.