Coronavirus forces STA Travel out of business

Image copyright Getty Images

STA Travel has become the latest travel firm to fall victim to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company, which grew out of a student travel business and specialised in trips for young people, including gap years and volunteer projects, has ceased trading.

STA Travel Holding is based in Switzerland, but has 50 shops in the UK

The firm said customers with bookings would "receive further communication in the coming days".

"We are sorry for the inconvenience and the limited information available to you at this time," a statement on its website said.