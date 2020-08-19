UK inflation rises to 1% in July as lockdown eases

UK consumer price inflation jumped to 1% in July from 0.6% in June as lockdown measures eased further.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the figure was boosted by rising petrol and clothing prices.

"In addition, prices for private dental treatment, physiotherapy and haircuts have increased with the need for PPE contributing to costs," the ONS said.

The Bank of England said earlier this month that it expects inflation to drop again soon.

It could fall to -0.3% in August, the central bank said.

"Inflation has risen, in part, due to the largest monthly pump price increase in nearly a decade, as international oil prices rose from their lows earlier this year," said Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician for economic statistics at the ONS.