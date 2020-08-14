Ex-pizza delivery boy's gym firm worth over £1bn

Image copyright Gymshark

A 28-year-old former pizza delivery boy has done a deal which values his sportswear company at more than £1bn.

Ben Francis started Gymshark from his parents' garage in 2012 when he was 19 years old, studying by day and working for Pizza Hut by night.

The deal sees US private equity firm General Atlantic take a 21% share in the business.

It is designed to help Gymshark expand internationally, especially in the US, where it has most of its customers.

"It has been an incredible ride over the last eight years to get to this point, but today signals the next chapter in the Gymshark story," said Mr Francis.