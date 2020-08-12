UK in recession for first time in 11 years

The UK economy suffered its biggest slump on record between April and June as coronavirus lockdown measures pushed the country officially into recession.

The economy shrank 20.4% compared with the first three months of the year.

This plunged the UK into its first technical recession - defined as two straight quarters of economic decline - since 2009.

Officials said the economy bounced back in June as government restrictions on movement started to ease.

