Employment in the UK fell by the largest amount in over a decade between May and July, official figures show.

Employment decreased by 220,000 on the quarter, said the Office for National Statistics.

This was the largest quarterly decrease since May to July 2009, it added.

Unemployment has not surged as much as feared, because large numbers of firms have put employees on the government-backed furlough scheme.

But economists say the full effect on employment will not be felt until the scheme ends in October.