Coronavirus: Bank of England says downturn less severe than feared
- 6 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The UK economy faces a less severe downturn but slower recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Bank of England
The Bank expects the economy to shrink by 9.5% in 2020.
While this would be the biggest annual decline in 100 years, it compares with an initial estimate of a 14% contraction.
However, the Bank warned that the jobs market recovery would take longer as it held interest rates at 0.1%.