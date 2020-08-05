WH Smith may cut 1,500 jobs after revenue plummets
- 5 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
WH Smith is considering cutting 1,500 jobs after lockdown caused its revenues to plummet.
A trading update said it expected to make losses of between £70-75m.
The company said it had been a very difficult decision. It said it was committed to supporting colleagues throughout the process and ensuring it was conducted fairly.
The newsagent is the latest High Street name to consider radical action amid the chaos caused by the coronavirus.