WH Smith may cut 1,500 jobs after revenue plummets

  • 5 August 2020
WH Smith is considering cutting 1,500 jobs after lockdown caused its revenues to plummet.

A trading update said it expected to make losses of between £70-75m.

The company said it had been a very difficult decision. It said it was committed to supporting colleagues throughout the process and ensuring it was conducted fairly.

The newsagent is the latest High Street name to consider radical action amid the chaos caused by the coronavirus.

