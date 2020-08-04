Dixons Carphone to cut 800 store management jobs

Image copyright Getty Images

Dixons Carphone said it plans to cut 800 jobs as part of efforts to streamline its in-store management.

The Currys PC World owner it was "not an easy decision" but the move would allow a "flatter management structure" as it adapts to rising online sales.

It takes the tally of UK jobs put at risk this week to 3,600 after shake-up at Pizza Express and DW Sports.

Dixons Carphone had already made redundancies before lockdown, when it closed its Carphone Warehouse stores.

Dixons Carphone chief operating officer Mark Allsop said: "We'll do everything possible to look after those colleagues we can't find new roles for, financially and otherwise."

Following the closure of its 531 Carphone Warehouse shops, the company shifted mobile phone sales into its Currys PC World stores.

Dixons Carphone said streamlining management meant "there will be clearer accountability for store leaders who will work as an integrated team across the stores' electricals and mobile offerings."