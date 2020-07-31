Business

Rupert Murdoch's son James quits News Corporation

  • 31 July 2020
Rupert Murdoch's son James resigns from the board of News Corporation, citing "disagreements over editorial content"

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

