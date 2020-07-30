Holiday firm Tui to shut 166 High Street shops

Image copyright Getty Images

Travel company Tui is set to shut 166 High Street stores in the UK and Ireland, affecting up to 900 jobs.

The UK's largest tour operator said it hoped to keep on 630 workers in a mix of sales and home-working roles and in remaining stores.

The decision was made after changes in customer behaviour, including a shift to online, the firm said in a statement.

About 350 retail stores will remain following the closures.

"We want to be in the best position to provide excellent customer service, whether it's in a High Street store, over the telephone or online, and will continue to put the customer at the heart of what we do," said Andrew Flintham, managing director of Tui UK and Ireland.

"It is therefore imperative that we make these difficult cost decisions, look after our colleagues during such unprecedented uncertainty and also offer a modern customer service."

Accelerated change

The company announced in May that it planned to cut around 8,000 jobs globally as it sought to reduce overhead costs by 30% in a major restructuring.

But as the coronavirus pandemic has drawn on, the shift to online has accelerated.

"Customer behaviours have already changed in recent years, with 70% of all Tui UK bookings taking place online," Mr Flintham said.

"We believe Covid-19 has only accelerated this change in purchasing habits, with people looking to buy online or wishing to speak with travel experts from the comfort of their own home.

"We have world-class travel advisers at Tui, so we hope many of them will become homeworkers and continue to offer the personalised service we know our customers value."

The company recently urged the UK government not to introduce blanket quarantine periods on whole countries.

It said the government should have a "regionalised" policy, which would mean only travellers returning from coronavirus hotspots would be forced to quarantine.

The firm has scrapped all holidays to Spain until early August after Britain advised against all non-essential travel there and imposed a 14-day quarantine period on people arriving in the UK from Spain.

The UK changed its advice after a spike in infections in some Spanish regions, including Catalonia, where Barcelona is located, and Aragon.