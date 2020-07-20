Image copyright Getty Images

Walmart has restarted discussions about selling a majority stake in Asda, its UK supermarket, after putting the plans on hold to focus on the pandemic.

The US retail giant had said in February that it was in talks with potential investors in the business.

That came after UK regulators blocked Walmart's plan to merge Asda with Sainsbury's last year on fears it would raise prices for consumers.

A Walmart spokesman said it was the "right time" to revive the talks.

"Walmart and Asda have restarted conversations with a small number of third-party investors who are interested in acquiring a stake in Asda and partnering with Walmart, following renewed inbound interest," the spokesman said.

'Clear strategy'

Walmart, which purchased Leeds-based Asda in 1999, has overhauled its international strategy in recent years, to focus on markets, such as India, where it sees growth and forge alliances with local partners, such as JD.com in China.

In 2018, it announced plans to merge Asda with Sainsbury's in a deal in which it would retain 42% of the combined business.

After regulators blocked the deal, Walmart said it was considering a stock market flotation for Asda.

Among the top three supermarkets in the UK, Asda claims an estimated 15% of the market, but it has faced increased competition from discount chains, especially Germany's Aldi and Lidl.

However, grocery stores such as Walmart have been some of the few retailers to thrive during the pandemic, as customers focus their spending on essentials.

Walmart said the pandemic had "demonstrated Asda's resilience and the key role we play in supporting different communities".

But, it added: "There is no certainty that a transaction will happen".