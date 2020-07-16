Genting Casinos closures put 1,600 jobs at risk

Image copyright Genting Casinos

Genting Casinos says 1,642 employees in the UK could face losing their jobs, despite plans to reopen venues.

The GMB union said there were also plans to close three clubs in Margate, Torquay and Bristol.

Genting said the coronavirus lockdown had forced it to make "heartbreaking decisions" about the future of its business.

Colleagues at risk remain on furlough and it hopes to bring them back "at a later stage", Genting said.