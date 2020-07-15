UK inflation picks up as clothing prices rise

Image copyright Dan Mullan

The UK's inflation rate rose to 0.6% in June as the coronavirus lockdown began to ease.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) picked up slightly from 0.5% in May, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Food and alcohol prices fell, but prices for clothing and games rose, the ONS said.

Despite the slight increase in the rate, inflation remains below the Bank of England's 2% target.

Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician for economic statistics at the ONS, said: "The inflation rate has increased for the first time this year, but remains low by historical standards.

"Due to the impact of the coronavirus, clothing prices have not followed the usual seasonal pattern this year, with the normal falls due to the start of the summer sales failing to materialise.

"Prices for computer games and consoles have risen, but food prices, particularly vegetables, have fallen."