Hong Kong Disneyland is closing its gates again less than one month after it reopened, following a new coronavirus outbreak in the city.

The theme park was originally closed at the end of January as the pandemic spread across Asia.

Disney decided to reopen the park on 18 June as Hong Kong kept coronavirus cases low.

But gates will close again on Wednesday as social distancing measures are reimposed.

"As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from 15 July," Disney said in a statement.

Hong Kong Disneyland was the second Disney park to reopen, following Shanghai Disneyland in May.

But a surge in infections has forced authorities in the city to bring back measures to contain the new outbreak.

Hong Kong officials said activities including large social gatherings, dining-in at restaurants and going to the gym would be temporarily suspended.

Both Disney's Hong Kong and Shanghai theme parks limited daily visitor numbers and increased health and safety measures after they reopened to the public.

Its Shanghai theme park remains open with numbers limited to less than half of its normal capacity.

Disney said the Hong Kong park closure won't impact Walt Disney World in the US.

Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopened in Florida last week with enhanced sanitisation measures and limited capacity.

Its Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios are due to reopen on Wednesday.

The entertainment company owns a 47% stake in the Hong Kong theme park, with a government entity holding the remaining portion.