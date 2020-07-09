John Lewis to close eight stores permanently

John Lewis has announced it is permanently closing eight of its stores, putting 1,300 workers at risk.

The retailer said it had to "secure the business's long-term future and respond to customers' shopping needs".

Department stores in Birmingham and Watford will not reopen as the coronavirus lockdown eases.

At Home stores in Croydon, Newbury, Swindon and Tamworth will also shut down, as will travel sites at Heathrow airport and London St Pancras.