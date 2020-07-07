Citizens advice takes redundancy calls every two minutes

Image copyright Getty Images

Citizens Advice says it is now receiving calls seeking redundancy advice once every two minutes.

Its benefits advice web pages are also receiving record-breaking traffic - 4.4 million views since 23 March.

The charity says the surge in calls is indicative of an "escalating employment crisis" in the UK.

Citizens Advice is calling on the government to ensure people have "enough to make ends meet" if they lose their jobs.

Dame Gillian Guy, chief executive of Citizens Advice, said that weathering the employment crisis is now the "top concern" for millions of people.

"Investment in jobs and training will be critical for economic recovery, but any measures have to be underpinned by a strong safety net," she said.

"At this incredibly worrying time, the government must ensure that the benefits system provides people with enough to make ends meet if they lose their job."

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will be delivering his Summer Statement on Wednesday, which many hope will include further support to help restart the economy.

Many British companies have slashed their workforces as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown measures imposed by the government. And many small businesses fear they will not be able to survive if they are unable to reopen their premises soon.

Image copyright SOPA Images Image caption John Lewis is closing some stores, but has yet to confirm how many jobs will go

On Tuesday, Daily Mirror and Daily Express owner Reach announced that it will be cutting 12% of its workforce - 550 jobs - due to a 30% fall in revenues in the quarter to June.

About 2,200 jobs supplying Jaguar Land Rover manufacturing plants in the Midlands and North West are also at risk, trade union Unite reported on Tuesday.

Last week, multiple High Street retailers including the likes of John Lewis, Topshop owner Arcadia, Harrods and TM Lewin slashed more than 12,000 jobs in 48 hours.

WH Smith, Bensons for Beds, Wrights Pies, tableware-maker Steelite International, the Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool and Norwich Theatre Royal have also announced plans to reduce staff.

Over in the aviation sector, up to 12,000 jobs will go at British Airways, Airbus is cutting 1,700 jobs in the UK, while EasyJet will be making 1,300 crew and 727 pilots redundant.

The UK's hospitality and tourism industry is now calling on the government to provide urgent support in order to avoid "widespread devastation" across its industry.

Although pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants were permitted to reopen on 4 July, Pret A Manger has cut 1,000 jobs, Café Rouge-owner Casual Dining Group is slashing 1,900 jobs, and up to 5,000 jobs will go at Upper Crust owner SSP Group.