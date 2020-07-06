Pret A Manger to shut 30 outlets as job cuts loom
Coffee chain Pret A Manager is to close 30 of its 410 UK outlets as part of a post-pandemic restructuring.
It is also planning job cuts to "reduce headcount across remaining UK shops to reflect lower footfall, rental costs and new safety measures".
The firm said the impact of coronavirus on trading meant it had to make a "difficult decision".
Pret said 339 of its shops have so far reopened following the easing of lockdown restrictions.
Sales are down 74% year-on-year, the company said.