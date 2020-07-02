Image copyright Casual Dining Group

The owner of High Street restaurant chains Café Rouge and Bella Italia has gone into administration.

Ninety one Casual Dining Group outlets will close immediately, and 1,900 of the firm's 6,000 staff will lose their jobs.

Administrators Alix Partners are seeking offers for all or parts of the remaining business.

There have been thousands of job losses announced this week as the coronavirus continues to batter the UK economy.